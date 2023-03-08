Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Wed, Mar 8
    Jamie Malonzo withdraws from PBA Slam Dunk Contest

    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

    HIGH-flying Barangay Ginebra forward Jamie Malonzo backed out of the slam dunk contest in this week's PBA All-Star game in Passi City, Iloilo.

    Malonzo backed out of the meet at the last minute, leaving the event without the player favored to win one of the skills challenge featured in the All-Star weekend.

    See Team Scottie picks Standhardinger over Fajardo in PBA All-Star Draft

    In the absence of Malonzo, the field has been reduced to four-man dunkfest featuring Blackwater rookie Tyrus Hill, David Murrel of Converge, Chris Lalata of Phoenix, and Brandon Ganuelas Rosser of NLEX

      PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

