Vosotros takes charge again as TNT adds to title haul with win over Cavitex

ALMOND Vosotros caught fire at the right place at the right time.

The veteran guard scored the TNT Tropang Giga's last 12 points to rally them past the Cavitex Braves, 21-17, and rule Leg 4 of the PBA 3x3 Second Conference Season 2 on Sunday.

Vosotros, 32, was a one-man wrecking crew for TNT, accouting all of the team's output in a game-turning 12-4 run in the final five minutes of the match at Robinsons Place Novaliches.

The former La Salle gunner capped his scoring show by draining the game-winning deuce as TNT completed its comeback from a 13-9 deficit.

The win gave TNT the P100,000 top prize behind the game-high 15 points of Vosotros.

Cavitex got a combined 10 points from Bong Galanza and Sherwin Concepcion as the Braves earned P50,000.

In the battle for third, Meralco claimed P30,000 by beating Barangay Ginebra, 17-15.

The scores

Third place

Meralco (17) - De Vera 7, Batino 6, Manlangit 3, Gonzaga 1

Ginebra (15) - Aurin 8, Villamor 4, Gumaru 2, Cu 1

Final

TNT (21) - Vosotros 15, Mendoza 3, Flores 2, Acuno 1.

Cavitex (17) - Galanza 5, Concepcion 5, Fajardo 4, Napoles 3