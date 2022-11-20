Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Sun, Nov 20
    PBA

    Vosotros takes charge again as TNT adds to title haul with win over Cavitex

    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    ALMOND Vosotros caught fire at the right place at the right time.

    The veteran guard scored the TNT Tropang Giga's last 12 points to rally them past the Cavitex Braves, 21-17, and rule Leg 4 of the PBA 3x3 Second Conference Season 2 on Sunday.

    See TNT caps season-long dominance by winning PBA 3x3 grand championship

    Vosotros, 32, was a one-man wrecking crew for TNT, accouting all of the team's output in a game-turning 12-4 run in the final five minutes of the match at Robinsons Place Novaliches.

    The former La Salle gunner capped his scoring show by draining the game-winning deuce as TNT completed its comeback from a 13-9 deficit.

    Almond Vosotros

    The win gave TNT the P100,000 top prize behind the game-high 15 points of Vosotros.

    Cavitex got a combined 10 points from Bong Galanza and Sherwin Concepcion as the Braves earned P50,000.

    In the battle for third, Meralco claimed P30,000 by beating Barangay Ginebra, 17-15.

    The scores

    Third place

    Meralco (17) - De Vera 7, Batino 6, Manlangit 3, Gonzaga 1

    Ginebra (15) - Aurin 8, Villamor 4, Gumaru 2, Cu 1

    Final

    TNT (21) - Vosotros 15, Mendoza 3, Flores 2, Acuno 1.

    Cavitex (17) - Galanza 5, Concepcion 5, Fajardo 4, Napoles 3

    PHOTO: PBA Images

