PBA 3x3: TNT continues to thrive sans Vosotros, Flores

GRAND slam winner TNT, Cavitex, Blackwater, Purefoods, and Meralco booked seats in the quarterfinals of the PBA 3x3 Season 3 Second Conference at the Ayala Mall Circuit in Makati.

The Triple Giga missed the services of top gun Almond Vosotros, but Gryann Mendoza has taken the scoring chores for the Triple Giga including a game-high 11 points in a 21-18 victory over San Miguel.

Also without big man Lervin Flores, TNT, coached by Mau Belen, still managed to top Pool B with a perfect 3-0 record.

Meanwhile, Cavitex picked up from where it left off as it notched back-to-back victories over Blackwater (22-13) and Pioneer Elastoseal (18-14) to emerge the top seeded team in Pool A by the end of their campaign in the Leg 1 pool play.

PHOTO: PBA Images



The Braves finished runner up behind TNT during the First Conference grand finals.

The Bossing meanwhile, bounced back from their loss to the Braves and dealt the Katibays a 21-8 beating, to claim the remaining quarterfinals seat in the same group.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Bolts and TJ Titans finished tied on top of Pool C with similar 2-1 records as Meralco beat Purefoods, 16-13.

The three remaining quarterfinal berths are still being contested as of post time by Barangay Ginebra and Terrafirma in Pool C, and San Miguel, Northport, and MCFASolver in Pool B.

Eight teams will make up the knockout round, where the champion team gets to win a total of P100,000 prize money.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph