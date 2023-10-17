Assistant coach or playing assistant coach? Blackwater awaits Pingris decision

NO deal has yet been signed, but Blackwater already made sure Marc Pingris would already feel like part of the family.

Blackwater management led by owner Dioceldo Sy gave the veteran forward a small birthday treat at the team headquarters on Monday when Pingris turned 42.

Accompanied by long time manager Ed Ponceja, Pingris was presented with a special birthday cake and pancit in a small gathering to celebrate his special day.

Along with Sy, also present were team governor Siliman Sy, team manager Johnson Martinez, assistant team manager Rhona Tibor, and deputy coach Aris Dimaunahan.

Pingris, who retired in the PBA in 2021, is being eyed by Blackwater to become part of its coaching staff under Jeff Cariaso, specifically to serve as the team's big man coach.

But Sy just raised the ante.

"I made him two offers. Ano gusto niya, assistant coach or playing assistant coach," said the president and CEO of Ever Billenna Cosmetics Inc, the mother company of Blackwater.

Pingris is enticed by the new basketball role being offered to him, but said he's bound to finish his contract with Imus SV squad in the MPBL.

He also wanted to talk things out with wife Danica Sotto.

"Matatapos naman daw yung MPBL by November, so sakto lang sa opening ng PBA," added Sy.

The PBA Season 48 is set for a Nov. 5 opening

