It's Cavitex against TNT, Ginebra vs Platinum in PBA 3x3 semis

CAVITEX and TNT arranged a semifinal showdown in Leg 1 of the PBA 3x3 Season 2 Sunday at Robinsons Place Antipolo.

The Braves upended Pool A topnotcher J&T Express, 22-19, while the Tropang Giga sent Purefoods packing behind a thrilling 20-18 win.

See Kib Montalbo out for six weeks due to appendectomy

The other semifinals pairing will pit Barangay Ginebra and Platinum Karaoke.

New recruit Ralph Cu finished with 11 points to lead the Kings past San Miguel Beer, 19-18.

Platinum Karaoke meanwhile, whipped the Dyip, 17-10.

Jorey Napoles and the Braves get past Marvin Hayes and the Express. PHOTO: PBA Images

