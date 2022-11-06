Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Sun, Nov 6
    It's Cavitex against TNT, Ginebra vs Platinum in PBA 3x3 semis

    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now
    Donald Gumaru and the Gin Kings make the rond of four.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    CAVITEX and TNT arranged a semifinal showdown in Leg 1 of the PBA 3x3 Season 2 Sunday at Robinsons Place Antipolo.

    The Braves upended Pool A topnotcher J&T Express, 22-19, while the Tropang Giga sent Purefoods packing behind a thrilling 20-18 win.

    See Kib Montalbo out for six weeks due to appendectomy

    The other semifinals pairing will pit Barangay Ginebra and Platinum Karaoke.

    New recruit Ralph Cu finished with 11 points to lead the Kings past San Miguel Beer, 19-18.

    Platinum Karaoke meanwhile, whipped the Dyip, 17-10.

    Jorey NapolesJorey Napoles and the Braves get past Marvin Hayes and the Express.

