    Batino, De Vera take charge as Meralco downs J&T to take 3x3 title

    by Gerry Ramos
    11 hours ago
    The Bolts add to their title collection.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    MERALCO overcame upset-conscious J&T Express, 19-14, to take the Leg 3 title of the PBA 3x3 First Conference Season 2 at the Robinson's Place in Las Pinas on Sunday.

    The Bolts outscored the Express, 7-1, to turn a single point deficit to a 15-10 lead on the way to claiming the championship and the P100,000 prize money.

    See Topex on verbal spat with Powell: ‘It’s basketball’

    The runner-up finish was worth P50,000 and the best placing so far for the Express.

    Denied of a shot at a back-to-back titles, Cavitex claimed third place over TNT, 21-13.

    Jorey Napoles finished with six points and eight rebounds for the Braves, who took home the consolation prize money of P30,000.

    undefinedAlfred Batino and the Bolts turn back new team J&T.

    The scores:

    Third place

    Cavitex (21) - Napoles 6, Galanza 6, Rangel 5, Fajardo 4.

    TNT (13) - Vosotros 7, Mendoza 3, De Leon 2, Exciminiano 1.

    Final

    Meralco (19) - Batino 9, De Vera 6, Caduyac 3, Gonzaga 1.

    J&T (14) - Rono 5, Teng 4, Sedurifa 3, Datu 2.

