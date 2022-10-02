Batino, De Vera take charge as Meralco downs J&T to take 3x3 title

MERALCO overcame upset-conscious J&T Express, 19-14, to take the Leg 3 title of the PBA 3x3 First Conference Season 2 at the Robinson's Place in Las Pinas on Sunday.

The Bolts outscored the Express, 7-1, to turn a single point deficit to a 15-10 lead on the way to claiming the championship and the P100,000 prize money.

The runner-up finish was worth P50,000 and the best placing so far for the Express.

Denied of a shot at a back-to-back titles, Cavitex claimed third place over TNT, 21-13.

Jorey Napoles finished with six points and eight rebounds for the Braves, who took home the consolation prize money of P30,000.

Alfred Batino and the Bolts turn back new team J&T.

The scores:

Third place

Cavitex (21) - Napoles 6, Galanza 6, Rangel 5, Fajardo 4.

TNT (13) - Vosotros 7, Mendoza 3, De Leon 2, Exciminiano 1.

Final

Meralco (19) - Batino 9, De Vera 6, Caduyac 3, Gonzaga 1.

J&T (14) - Rono 5, Teng 4, Sedurifa 3, Datu 2.

