PBA 3x3 league targets Nov. 20 opening at Ynares Sports Arena

THE PBA’s inaugural 3x3 tournament will finally open on November 20 at the Ynares Sports Arena once it gets the go-signal for the use of the venue from the local government of Pasig City.

The maiden 3x3 league is slated to begin a week before the start of the five-a-side PBA Governors’ Cup with a total of 13 teams – 10 of which represent PBA member ballclubs – competing in the first of the three conferences.

Each conference will have six two-day legs and a grand final.

The 10 teams affiliated with PBA ballclubs are Barangay Ginebra, Cavitex (NLEX), Limitless App (Phoenix), Meralco, NorthPort, Purefoods TJ Hotdogs, San Miguel, Sista (Rain or Shine), TNT, and Terrafirma, while Pioneer, Platinum, and Zamboanga Valientes are the three guest squads.

Players make comeback

Members of the teams come either from their respective 5-on-5 lineups or through free agency.

Among the noted players who will see action in the 3x3 are Larry Fonacier of Cavitex, LA Revilla of NorthPort, Nico Salva of Limitless App, Prince Rivero of Sista, and Bacon Austria of San Miguel.

Dylan Ababou and Karl Dehesa, who previously played in the PBA but moved to the 3x3 circuit, will also be playing this season for guest team Platinum.

