Blackwater-Barangay Ilawad beats Terrafirma-Mambiranan to rule PBA 3x3 Iloilo

PASSI CITY — Blackwater won the local 3x3 meet featured in the PBA All-Star weekend Sunday, beating Terrafirma for the championship, 21-16, at the City of Passi Arena.

The Bossing rallied from a 14-10 deficit behind an 11-2 run to wrap up the title game.

Barangay Ilawad represented Blackwater, while Barangay Mambiranan represented Terrafirma.

Cash prizes were awarded to the champion, runner-up, and third place teams.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano



The scores

Blackwater (21) - Panes 10, Lacerdo 7, Cia 2, Estacaan 2.

Terrafirma (16) - Apura 9, Lego 4, Molato 2, Umahog 0.