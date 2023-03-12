Blackwater-Barangay Ilawad beats Terrafirma-Mambiranan to rule PBA 3x3 Iloilo

PASSI CITY — Blackwater won the local 3x3 meet featured in the PBA All-Star weekend Sunday, beating Terrafirma for the championship, 21-16, at the City of Passi Arena.
The Bossing rallied from a 14-10 deficit behind an 11-2 run to wrap up the title game.
Barangay Ilawad represented Blackwater, while Barangay Mambiranan represented Terrafirma.
Cash prizes were awarded to the champion, runner-up, and third place teams.
The scores
Blackwater (21) - Panes 10, Lacerdo 7, Cia 2, Estacaan 2.
Terrafirma (16) - Apura 9, Lego 4, Molato 2, Umahog 0.
