    PBA

    Blackwater-Barangay Ilawad beats Terrafirma-Mambiranan to rule PBA 3x3 Iloilo

    by Gerry Ramos
    5 hours ago
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    PASSI CITY — Blackwater won the local 3x3 meet featured in the PBA All-Star weekend Sunday, beating Terrafirma for the championship, 21-16, at the City of Passi Arena.

    The Bossing rallied from a 14-10 deficit behind an 11-2 run to wrap up the title game.

    See Team Japeth, Team Scottie face off in PBA All-Star Game

    Barangay Ilawad represented Blackwater, while Barangay Mambiranan represented Terrafirma.

    Cash prizes were awarded to the champion, runner-up, and third place teams.

    The scores

    Blackwater (21) - Panes 10, Lacerdo 7, Cia 2, Estacaan 2.

    Terrafirma (16) - Apura 9, Lego 4, Molato 2, Umahog 0.

    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

