Team Japeth, Team Scottie face off in PBA All-Star Game

PASSI CITY – The PBA All-Star Weekend heads to the main event with Team Japeth facing Team Scottie on Sunday at the City of Passi Arena.

Festivities will start at 4:30 p.m. that will also see a 3x3 tournament final and the Shooting Stars.

Focus though will be on the All-Star Game that features a new format where all 24 players were determined through fan voting with the top two serving as the team captains.

Barangay Ginebra teammates Japeth Aguilar and Scottie Thompson emerged as the top two after the fan voting with both players choosing their team members. Aguilar got coach Tim Cone and Thompson got Yeng Guiao as coach.

Aguilar’s team though was decimated with injuries, with six-time PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo as their biggest pullout after getting hurt in San Miguel’s EASL Champions Week campaign.

Even Aguilar is out following an MCL injury, with LA Tenorio, Mikey Williams, and Terrence Romeo also not making it to the game. Raymond Almazan, Alex Cabagnot, Calvin Oftana, Jio Jalalon, and Arwind Santos all came in as replacements.

Jamie Malonzo, Chris Newsome, Roger Pogoy, Paul Lee, Jeremiah Gray, Gian Mamuyac, and Nards Pinto complete Team Japeth.

Team Scottie has no issues with injuries with Thompson, Christian Standhardinger, CJ Perez, Calvin Abueva, Robert Bolick, Arvin Tolentino, Kevin Alas, Jayson Castro, Stanley Pringle, Marcio Lassiter, Mark Barroca, and James Yap all taken from the draft.

Team Scottie coach Yeng Guiao sees a competitive game between the two squads in their desire to bring entertainment to the PBA fans especially those who will watch at the venue.

“Tinanong ko sila, sabi ko gusto niyo naman siguro manalo. Sabi nila gusto nilang manalo,” said Guiao. “We want to organize something but at the same time, gusto lang namin na ma-facilitate lang ‘yung ball movement. But the rest of the time, it’s about their individual talent and desire to win.”

“Mag-eenjoy kami pero paeenjoyin din namin ‘yung mga fans by not shortchanging the fans and giving them a sloppy game. We don’t really want a sloppy game,” said Guiao.