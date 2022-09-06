PBA 3x3: Hayes, Sedurifa, Teng aim to deliver for J&T Express

MARVIN Hayes is hopeful to bring his championship experience as he leads new PBA 3x3 team J&T Express.

A champion with Limitless Appmasters and Purefoods TJ Titans, the 36-year-old forward hopes to help the new team to the top in their first season in the league although he admits it will not be easy.

"Mahirap magsalita ng tapos pero mahirap mag-champion sa 3x3. Kaya every game, kailangan talagang pagtrabahuan at kailangan mag-jell din kami ng mga bago kong kasama," he said on Tuesday.

Joseph Sedurifa, formerly of Meralco Bolts 3x3, and Robin Rono, who last suited up for Pioneer Pro Tibay, are also ex-PBA 3x3 leg champions looking to win with the new team.

Jeric Teng, who last played for Master Sardines, beef up the roster, while Fil-Am big man Keith Datu will man the paint for J&T.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Ryan Monteclaro will serve as the playing-head coach for the Express.

For Hayes, there's really no secret to success and he's keeping his fingers crossed that J&T will be able to build that chemistry ahead of the new season's tip-off.

"Step-by-step at dahan-dahan lang," he said. "May tiwala lang ako sa sistema ng team namin at may tiwala ako sa teammates ko. Sama-sama kaming mananalo at sama-sama kaming matatalo. Lagi kaming together and we'll stick together."

Watch Now

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.