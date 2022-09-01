PBA 3x3: Napoles to Cavitex, Caduyac to Meralco as Limitless takes leave

SEASON 2 of the PBA 3x3 won’t be having one of its multi-leg champions around.

Limitless App took a leave of absence from the standalone league following a dominant performance in the inaugural season that saw the Phoenix franchise win a total of four leg titles and clinch the first conference grand finals.

Another leg champion in Sista Super Sealers, who emerged runner-up during the second conference grand finals, likewise decided to take a leave of absence in the new season of the halfcourt game that kicks off on Sept. 10.

The move of both Limitless and Sista to skip Season 2 benefited Cavitex and Meralco as players orphaned by the two teams hooked up with the Braves and Bolts, respectively.

Jorey Napoles is now with Cavitex, while Limitless teammate Reymar Caduyac went to Meralco.

Napoles and Caduyac together with Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser and Marvin Hayes, were part of the Appmasters team that represented the country and bagged a bronze medal in the 3x3 event of the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

“Open tayo when their contracts expired, kaya free agent na sila,” said tournament director Joey Guanio, adding no draft was held to disperse the players left without a team.

“Most of the Sista players went to Meralco and si Reymar Caduyac is with Meralco na rin. Actually, lahat ng teams nag-build up for this second season,” he said.

Meralco coach Patrick Fran said his team is now composed of old hands Alfred Batino and Tonino Gonzaga, together with new recruits Caduyac, Leo De Vera, Kenneth Mocon, and Joseph Manlangit.

De Vera, Mocon, and Manlangit are all from Sista Super Sealers.

Fran said former Bolt Dexter Maiquez is now with San Juan Knights in the MPBL, while teammate Joseph Sedurifa hooked up with new 3x3 team J&T Express under coach Ryan Monteclaro.

“Malakas yung Cavitex ngayon,” noted Guanio, who mentioned Napoles, Bong Galanza, Kyles Lao, and Chester Saldua as among those comprising the Braves team of Eman Monfort and Borgie Hermida.

Guest teams Zamboanga Valientes and Master Sardines also opted to take a leave of absence, although J&T Express joins Blackwater’s Red President as two new teams coming on board in the 3x3 league.

