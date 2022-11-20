PBA 3x3: Express on track for back-to-back titles

J&T Express made a strong case for a back-to-back titles in the PBA 3x3 when it clinched a berth in the Leg 3 knockout stage of the Second Conference Season 2 set on Sunday at Robinsons Place Novaliches.

The Express swept their way to the quarterfinals by topping Pool A with a 2-0 record following wins over Purefoods TJ Titans, 21-19, and Meralco 3x3, 21-12.

The strong start for coach Ryan Monteclaro’s team put it in a perfect position to gun for a second straight leg championship after ruling Leg 2 last week at the expense of TNT, 21-19.

The Express will meet Cavitex in the Final Eight. The Braves (1-1) emerged the No. 2 team in Pool C, which was topped by unbeaten Platinum Karaoke (2-0).

The Tropang Giga on the other hand, also posted a 2-0 record in Pool B by beating Blackwater, 21-19, and clobbering Terrafirma, 21-10, one after the other to get back on the championship track.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

TNT faces Pool D no. 2 NorthPort (1-1) in the next round.

Other quarterfinals pairings will have Pool D top seed Barangay Ginebra (2-0) taking on Pool B no. 2 Terrafirma, and Pool C no. 1 Platinum Karaoke (2-0) opposite Pool A second seed Meralco.

Watch Now