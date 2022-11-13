Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    J&T topples TNT on third try to clinch PBA 3x3 leg title

    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    J&T gets past TNT in a title match after two failed attempts.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    J&T finally got the monkey off its back after scoring a 21-19 thriller against TNT to win its first leg championship in the PBA 3x3 on Sunday.

    Joseph Sedurifa finished with eight points and none more important than the game winning deuce he banked in as the Express clinched the Leg 2 crown of the Second Conference Season 2 at Robinsons Malabon.

    The victory was worth P100,000 for the Express of coach Ryan Monteclaro, who finally were able to beat the Tropang Giga after twice losing to them in the finals of Legs 5 and 6 of the First Conference.

    Sedurifa also got valuable help from big man Robert Datu and veterans Marvin Hayes and Robin Rono in pulling off the morale-boosting win.

    TNT main man Almond Vosotros rallied back the team from a four-deficit, including the last two of his game-high 14 points with 1:18 to go that knotted the count at 19-19.

    The Tropang Giga had to make do with the P50,000 runner up purse this time.

    Earlier, Cavitex defeated Barangay Ginebra for third place, 16-12, and worth P30,000.

      The scores

      Third place
      Cavitex (16) - Napoles 7, Fajardo 7, Galanza 1, Saldua 1
      Ginebra (12) - Aurin 4, Gumaru 4, Cu 2, Villamor 2

      Final
      J&T (21) - Sedurifa 8, Datu 7, Hayes 6, Rono 0.
      TNT (19) - Vosotros 14, Flores 3, Acuno 1, Exciminiano 1.

