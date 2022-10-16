PBA 3x3: Blackwater claims No. 1 seed as San Miguel makes early exit

BLACKWATER denied San Miguel a shot at winning a second straight leg in the PBA 3x3 after eliminating the Beermen from contention for a berth in the knockout stage of Leg 5 of Season 2’s First Conference Saturday at Robinsons Novaliches.

The Red President began group play with a 21-13 stunner of the Beermen behind the 12 points of Alfrancis Tamsi, but couldn’t score a follow up as they absorbed a close 21-19 loss to Cavitex to round out their Pool A campaign.

Yet, the team shot its way as the top seed in the quarterfinals on Sunday after garnering 40 tiebreak points.

Blackwater actually ended up in a triple tie with the Beermen and Braves, who lost to San Miguel, 21-16.

But the Braves had a higher tiebreak score than the Beermen, 37-34, to take the No. 2 seed in their group and prevent the Leg 4 winner from scoring a back-to-back titles.

Ping Exciminano and the Tropang Giga advance. PHOTO: PBA Images

Meanwhile, TNT, Meralco, and J&T Express also advanced after topping their respective group via a 2-0 sweep.

The Tropang Giga, the opening leg winner, emerged unscathed in Pool B after beating Barangay Ginebra (21-11) and NorthPort. The Bolts, Leg 3 champion, swept their way in Pool C with wins over Terrafirma (16-12) and Pioneer Elastoseal (21-14). The Express turned back Platinum Karaoke (15-10) and Purefoods (20-17) in dominating Pool D.

The Kings emerged No. 2 in Pool B, Katibays in Pool C, and Platinum in Pool D to likewise make the quarterfinals.

Match up in the quarterfinals will have Blackwater taking on Pioneer Elastoseal, J&T Express battling Barangay Ginebra, TNT clashing with Platinum Karaoke, and Meralco facing Cavitex.

