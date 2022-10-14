Encho Serrano not out to prove anything to his 3x3 team Ginebra

ENCHO Serrano burned his former 3x3 team Barangay Ginebra with a fearlless performance in a huge win by Phoenix in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup on Friday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The dauntless rookie tallied 16 points, three rebounds, and four assists off the bench to help the Fuel Masters score a 101-93 upset of the Gin Kings.

The Kings are not strangers to Serrano at all, having suited up for their PBA 3x3 team before deciding to enter the draft early this year with expectations by fans that he’ll eventually land at Ginebra as its top choice in the first round.

But the franchise he considered his 'dream team' had other plans and opted to take in Javi Gomez De Liano at No. 8.

Serrano didn’t hear his name called until the second round when the Fuel Masters took him in at No. 19 overall.

De Liano didn’t play a single game for Ginebra and instead, was packaged as part of the deal with Terrafirma that sent No. 2 overall pick Jeremiah Gray to the Kings.

Serrano stayed on and signed a contract with the Fuel Masters.

The former La Salle stalwart said winning, more than proving himself, was his motivation going to the game against the Kings.

“Wala naman akong gustong patunayan. Alam naman natin kasi na kapag kalaban ang Ginebra, nakakawalang pagod kasi sobrang daming nanonood,” he said afterwards.

“Siyempre extra motivation (na lang) sa akin yun kasi kahit sabihin mo namang 3x3, Ginebra pa rin yung naging team ko. So namo-motivate ako every time sila yung nakakatapat ko.”

Serrano had one crucial play in the third quarter where he drew an offensive foul against big man Christian Standhardinger. In another sequence, he hang in the air against an Justin Brownlee, but failed to make a basket as the referee opted to make a call.

But what stood out for Serrano was the chance to go up against reigning MVP Scottie Thompson, who he admitted is his idol.

“Kay Kuya Scottie, sobrang nacha-challenge talaga ako, tapos gustong kong i-try yung lahat ng ginagawa niya kasi siya yung idol ko,” he said. “Kaya ginagaya ko kung ano yung ginagawa niya sa court.”

Just imagine Serrano and Scottie sharing the backcourt at Ginebra.

