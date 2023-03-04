NorthPort routs import-less RoS, keeps playoff hopes alive

NORTHPORT kept it's flickering playoffs hope alive as it pulled off a 113-97 win over import-less Rain or Shine Saturday in the PBA Governors Cup at the Philsports Arena.

The Batang Pier took a while before they finally fended off the pesky Elasto Painters behind a huge run in the fourth quarter.

Import Kevin Murphy fired 39 points on an impressive 10-ot-12 shooting from three-point range as he presided behind a telling 19-8 run to make a three-point game into a 99-85 lead.

The Batang Pier improved to a 3-7 record to stay alive in the race for the final playoffs berth, while ousting the Elasto Painters for good.

"To me going to the game we're not thinking about the quarterfinals although we have a slim chance. Gusto lang namin manalo, and makuha kung anuman dito sa mga natitirang games namin," said coach Bonnie Tan.

"We just want to end the conference on a high note, para doon sa long break natin, gusto natin maghiwa-hiwalay kami ng magaan ang pakiramdam."

Murphy had 10 of his points in the fourth quarter as he teamed up with Paul Zamar to lead the NorthPort breakaway.

The 10 three pointers of Murphy is now a franchise all-time record, eclipsing the nine treys each shared by former players Terrence Romeo, Stanley Pringle, and Joseph Yeo.

His 83 percent shooting from the same area is also a new all-time record in the league at least with those 10 three pointers made.

The import added 13 rebounds and five assists, while Zamar had a career-high 20 points, rookie JM Calma with a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Jeff Chan with an all-around game of 11 points, eight rebounds, and six assists.

Rain or Shine lost for the fourth straight time and was eliminated in the race for the quarterfinals for the first time under coach Yeng Guiao.

Santi Santillan led the Elasto Painters with 17 points, Anton Assistio added 14 and Nick Demusis with a career-high 14 points.

The scores

NorthPort (113) -- Murphy 39, Zamar 20, Bolick 11, Calma 11, Santos 10, Chan 8, Salado 5, Taha 2, Balagasay 2, Munzon 2, Ayaay 0.

Rain or Shine (97) -- Santillan 17, Asistio 14, Demusis 14, Mamuyac 12, Caracut 8, Norwood 7, Borboran 7, Nambatac 5, Torres 5, Belga 5, Ponferrada 1, Ildefonso 0, Clarito 0.

Quarterscores: 28-23; 53-52; 80-77; 113-97.