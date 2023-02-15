Paul Zamar glad to compete against former teammates at San Miguel

PAUL Zamar played his first game against his former team when NorthPort squared off against San Miguel on Wednesday in the PBA Governors’ Cup.

Paul Zamar on facing former team SMB

Zamar had 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the field, while also grabbing four rebounds in their 145-132 defeat against San Miguel. It was one of his best games thus far as a NorthPort player since signing with the ballclub after his rights were traded by San Miguel.

Zamar was also glad that he was able to put on a good performance against his former team.

“Exciting. Na-miss ko silang lahat sa totoo lang,” said Zamar. “Siyempre, professional tayo. Wala munang kaibigan sa court. Pero na-enjoy ko ‘yung every second na nilaro ko sa loob. Nakakapag-compete ako sa kanila.”

“Very cordial naman kasi may kasabihan, ‘Once a Beermen, Always a Beermen.’ So the friendship and the brotherhood stays there. When it comes to the court, magkalaban kayo. Trabaho muna,” said Zamar.

Outside his friendships with his former teammates, Zamar said he was also glad to have also competed well, hoping that it would translate in the next games. He had 10 points in the fourth quarter, enabling NorthPort to stay within striking distance only to fall short in the end game.

“The game itself, pinaghandaan naman. I’m just relieved right now kasi parang dalawang games pa lang ‘yung nilalaro ko na maayos. Relieved. Sana maging consistent,” said Zamar.

Zamar said he was glad with the effort of his teammates, but San Miguel was just too strong.

“Nakita naman ‘yung effort ng bawat isa ng lahat ng pinasok sa court. Too much firepower lang talaga San Miguel. Kapag nakipagsabayan ka sa firepower, you are not going to win,” said Zamar.

“For the last four years, I know the strengths of this team. Again, San Miguel will always be San Miguel. They will always be good. They showed it. They outclassed us,” Zamar said.