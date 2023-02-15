Clark drops 44 as San Miguel outduels NorthPort to get back on track

SAN Miguel recovered from its first defeat of the conference, defeating NorthPort, 145-132, in a shootout on Wednesday in the 2023 PBA Governors’ Cup at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Cameron Clark scored 44 points in a high-scoring game he capped off with an alley-oop dunk as the Beermen regained their winning ways to go 6-1, tying TNT for the lead in the team standings.

June Mar Fajardo had 29 points and 12 rebounds, while CJ Perez added 24, sending NorthPort to its sixth straight defeat.

The win comes as San Miguel faces Barangay Ginebra on Friday for their second game after just a one day respite.

Even with the win that also saw them dish out 46 assists, San Miguel coach Jorge Gallent, however, rued the points they allowed against NorthPort.

“In order to win a game, you have to share the ball, you have to reverse the ball, you have to do everything to give opportunities to others. Once we get stagnant on one side, nothing will happen,” said Gallent.

“I got shocked that we had 46 assists today. But our defense was terrible today,” said Gallent.

The Beermen finally put away the Batang Pier with a 9-0 run that started with a Clark basket and finished by a Marcio Lassiter three for a 139-125 lead.

Kevin Murphy had 39 points and 13 rebounds, while Arvin Tolentino had a career-high 32 points in the defeat. Paul Zamar had 14 against his former team.

The scores:

San Miguel 145 – Clark 44, Fajardo 29, Perez 24, Lassiter 16, Manuel 12, Cruz 9, Bulanadi 5, Enciso 3, Tautuaa 3, Ross 0, Brondial 0.

NorthPort 132 – Murphy 39, Tolentino 32, Bolick 16, Zamar 14, Calma 11, Chan 9, Caperal 4, Ayaay 4, Munzon 3, Taha 0, Balagasay 0.

Quarters: 40-36; 72-67; 108-96; 145-132.