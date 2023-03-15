Paul Varilla grateful for TNT faith after signing fresh two-year deal

TNT did have plans when it traded for guard Paul Varillia prior to the start of the PBA Governors Cup.

And proof of it was management’s decision to sign Varilla to a contract extension while Season 47 is still ongoing.

Coach Jojo Lastimosa, who also acts as TNT team manager, said the Tropang Giga gave Varilla a two-year deal even though he had been with the team for a short time since he was acquired in a three-team, six-player trade.

The 29-year-old Varilla is grateful for the faith being shown by the franchise.

“So very thankful that they trust me. I’ll just try to keep improving myself and my worth for every minute that I played,” the native of Chicago said on Wednesday following the Tropang Giga’s 134-110 blowout of NorthPort at the Philsports Arena.

Varilla is averaging 2.0 points and 2.3 rebounds in 12 minutes through 10 games so far with TNT, which claimed a seven straight win for a 9-1 record and the solo lead in the standings.

He mostly comes off the bench, but is part of Lastimosa’s regular rotation.

Varilla was also the favorite local Tropang Giga of former import Jalen Hudson.

Those are good enough to make him feel at home right away with TNT after being caught by surprise as part of that multi-player trade.

That was understandable since Varilla had been with NLEX since 2018 after he was drafted first in the second round (No. 13) by Rain or Shine.

But he failed to receive a contract offer from the Elasto Painters, ending up at NLEX when former coach Yeng Guiao took notice of him.

“I’ve been there since my rookie year. That was like a home for me, like a family to me,” he said of the Road Warriors, who he played with for almost five seasons.

“But it’s a business and it happens,” he reasoned out. “I’m just thankful NLEX has accepted me, and I’m just here now with TNT and I’m happy where I am now.”

The University of the East product is focused now on helping the Tropang Giga win another championship, especially with the team in a very good position to contend for the season-ending title.

“That’s our mindset going to the conference. We’re No. 1 right now, but we’ll still take it one game and a time, and just stay grounded,” Varilla said.

“They’re (Tropang Giga) using me in the right ways that they need me to produce for the team. So I’m happy with that.”

From time to time, he still watches the Road Warriors games, according to Varilla.

“I still watch them. Yes, I still have good friends there,” he said.