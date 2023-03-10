How Allan Caidic became Paul Lee's lucky charm in shootout conquest

PASSI City - Paul Lee credited the legendary Allan Caidic as his lucky charm in winning the 3-point shootout of the PBA All-Star weekend Friday at the City of Passi Arena.

Paul Lee on Three-point shootout win

Lee ran into Caidic at the hotel lobby where they are staying in the morning of the contest and shook hands with the winner of the inaugural 3-point contest.

"Kanina sa breakfast nakita ko yan, sabi ko 'Coach Allan, pahawak naman ng kamay mo baka manalo ako sa three-point shootout," he said of his University of the East alumnus.

Caidic willingly obliged and wished Lee the best of luck.

"Pangpa-suwerte daw," said Caidic, who came for the All-Star as a special judge during the slam dunk contest.

Lee blew the competition away with a total of 28 points in the final shootout to beat out Marcio Lassiter (21) and Juami Tiongson (18) for the title and the P30K prize money.

He made it to the final by scoring 22 points in the preliminary, which Lassiter topped with 28 points followed by Tiongson with 26.

