    Paul Lee outduels Lassiter, Tiongson for PBA Three-Point Shootout crown

    by Reuben Terrado
    3 hours ago
    Paul Lee Three-point shootout
    Paul Lee flaunts his long-range accuracy.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    PASSI CITY – Paul Lee bagged the PBA All-Star Weekend Three-Point Shootout crown on Friday at the City of Passi Arena.

    PBA Three-Point Shootout results

    Lee topped the competition with a score of 28 in the final, beating Marcio Lassiter of San Miguel (21) and Juami Tiongson of Terrafirma (18).

    It was back-to-back for the Hotshots, who had PJ Simon winning the 2019 crown in Calasiao, Pangasinan, the last time the All-Star was held. Magnolia also won three of the last four shootouts with Allein Maliksi winning in 2017.

    The Magnolia star scored 22 points in the first round, barely making it to the final after Roger Pogoy of TNT, the last shooter in the contest, came up with 21.

      Lassiter came first in the first round with 28 followed by Tiongson with 26.

      Lee later thanked his skills coach Nicolo Chua of Simple Grind for helping him prepare for the shootout.

      Others who scored who didn’t made it to the finals are Arvin Tolentino (21), Jeremiah Gray (18), Aaron Black (17), Tyler Tio (17), RK Ilagan (16), Kevin Alas (15), Gian Mamuyac (15), and Jerrick Balanza (11).

