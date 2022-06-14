Paul Lee set to return, Barroca probable for Magnolia match vs NorthPort

PAUL Lee will suit up while Mark Barroca is day-to-day for Magnolia Chicken Timplados' match-up against NorthPort on Wednesday in the PBA 47th Season Philippine Cup.

Head coach Chito Victolero said Lee has attended full practices with the Hotshots after missing Friday’s contest against Converge due to back spasm.

The status of Barroca, however, remains up in the air after suffering a calf injury. Barroca was taken out in the second quarter of the game against the FiberXers.

Barroca though has practiced with the team and will wait for the final clearance from top surgeon Dr. Raul Canlas.

“Yes, he will play tomorrow,” said Victolero when asked about Lee.

“Nagka-injury siya nung second quarter. For precautionary measure ng mga PTs namin kaya hindi ko na muna pinabalik,” Victolero said of Barroca.

Currently, Barroca is second among active players in consecutive games played at 495, behind only Barangay Ginebra guard LA Tenorio who recently extended his streak to 700 in a game against Blackwater on Sunday.

Victolero expressed confidence that Barroca will be able to play on Wednesday and preserve his streak.

“Based naman sa result, he is okay. But we need a confirmation maybe tomorrow morning from Dr. Canlas. And then we will decide. It’s a day-to-day basis. We will decide pagdating sa game. If may go-signal ni Dr. Canlas, I think he can help us also. Kanina naman nakapag-practice siya,” said Victolero.

The Hotshots need all the help they can get trying to turn around a struggling start to the season that saw them lose to TNT, 78-72, on opening day last June 5 to Converge in overtime, 89-82, last Wednesday.

With Lee and Barroca out, Jio Jalalon was forced to play extended minutes against the FiberXers. He saw action for 43 minutes and finished with 13 points, six rebounds, and nine assists.

