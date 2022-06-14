Elorde finds new home at GenSan in MPBL after NorthPort split

FROM NorthPort to GenSan.

Guard Nico Elorde hooked up with GenSan Warriors in the MPBL and played his first game against the Saranggani Marlins on Tuesday.

The game marked the return of Elorde to the court after parting ways with the Batang Pier during the Governors’ Cup last season.

The 30-year-old guard and NorthPort failed to reach a deal after Elorde's previous contract expired.

NorthPort management was giving him a longer contract, but Elorde wanted a shorter deal as he eyed being an unrestricted free agent by next year.

The Batang Pier eventually released Elorde, paving the way for his entry in the MPBL.

Elorde however, injured his hand in training, but opted to play nonetheless.

