Paul Lee's All-Star MVP-worthy shooting turns Cone into a fan

PASSI CITY - Paul Lee earned an admirer in coach Tim Cone following his remarkable display of long-range shooting in Sunday's PBA All-Star Game.

Cone was left in awe as Lee dazzled the full-house crowd at the City of Passi Arena with his 7-of-13 shooting from beyond the four-point line to show the way in Team Japeth's 140-136 win over Team Scottie.

The Magnolia guard finished with a team-high 32 points to win his first All-Star MVP.

And Cone became a fan at the sidelines as he witnessed the hot-shooting Lee, who only two days ago was crowned as the new All-Star Three-Point king.

"Paul Lee was amazing with all the shots he made. An incredibly deep shooter, and he definitely took advantage of the four-point shot," said Cone afterwards.

PHOTO: jerome ascano