Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, Mar 13
    PBA

    Paul Lee's All-Star MVP-worthy shooting turns Cone into a fan

    by Gerry Ramos
    3 hours ago
    Paul Lee Team Japeth pBA All-Star Game MVP
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    PASSI CITY - Paul Lee earned an admirer in coach Tim Cone following his remarkable display of long-range shooting in Sunday's PBA All-Star Game.

    Cone was left in awe as Lee dazzled the full-house crowd at the City of Passi Arena with his 7-of-13 shooting from beyond the four-point line to show the way in Team Japeth's 140-136 win over Team Scottie.

    READ: Team Japeth wins entertaining PBA All-Star Game

    The Magnolia guard finished with a team-high 32 points to win his first All-Star MVP.

    And Cone became a fan at the sidelines as he witnessed the hot-shooting Lee, who only two days ago was crowned as the new All-Star Three-Point king.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      "Paul Lee was amazing with all the shots he made. An incredibly deep shooter, and he definitely took advantage of the four-point shot," said Cone afterwards.

      paul lee pba all-star game team japeth

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again