Team Japeth emerges victorious in competitive, entertaining All-Star Game

PASSI CITY - Team Japeth hit the crucial baskets late to beat Team Scottie, 140-136, on Sunday in a competitive and entertaining 2023 PBA All-Star Game at the City of Passi Arena in Iloilo.

Roger Pogoy hit the key baskets in the endgame to help Team Japeth weather a late Team Scottie comeback in a game they dominated for the most part behind the early efforts of Paul Lee.

PHOTO: jerome ascano

Lee finished with 32 points on 7-of-13 shooting from four-point range, picking up where he left off after capturing the 3-Point Shootout last Friday.



He was named All-Star MVP.

Malonzo and Pogoy added 20 points each while combining for 24 in the final quarter when Team Japeth wrested back control from a rallying Team Scottie.

Team Japeth trailed, 126-129, when Jamie Malonzo hit a three-pointer and Pogoy two free throws and a short stab in a decisive 7-0 blast.



Calvin Oftana scored a three-point play to stretch the lead to 136-129.



Team Scottie still had a chance to send the game into overtime but Thompson and CJ Perez missed four-point shots in the game's final possession.