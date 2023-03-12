Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Team Japeth emerges victorious in competitive, entertaining All-Star Game

    by Reuben Terrado
    PASSI CITY - Team Japeth hit the crucial baskets late to beat Team Scottie, 140-136, on Sunday in a competitive and entertaining 2023 PBA All-Star Game at the City of Passi Arena in Iloilo.

    Roger Pogoy hit the key baskets in the endgame to help Team Japeth weather a late Team Scottie comeback in a game they dominated for the most part behind the early efforts of Paul Lee.

    christian standhardinger pba all-star game

    Lee finished with 32 points on 7-of-13 shooting from four-point range, picking up where he left off after capturing the 3-Point Shootout last Friday.

    He was named All-Star MVP.

    Malonzo and Pogoy added 20 points each while combining for 24 in the final quarter when Team Japeth wrested back control from a rallying Team Scottie.

    Team Japeth trailed, 126-129, when Jamie Malonzo hit a three-pointer and Pogoy two free throws and a short stab in a decisive 7-0 blast.

    Calvin Oftana scored a three-point play to stretch the lead to 136-129.

    Team Scottie still had a chance to send the game into overtime but Thompson and CJ Perez missed four-point shots in the game's final possession.

