Paul Lee offers Magnolia first win to late friend ‘Tembot’

MAGNOLIA finally won one in the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup.

And Paul Lee finally won one for his departed dear friend.

The Hotshots broke through in the win column of the season-ending conference on Friday, routing Phoenix Fuel Masters, 108-95, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

It was the first victory for the franchise this year and the first for the team since young utility staffer Tembot 'Bot' Del Rosario passed away two weeks ago.

Lee lost no time dedicating the win to his close friend after finishing with 14 points, five rebounds, and two assists, while wearing the neon-green sneakers where the words ‘Love U Bot’ were written as well as the date of Del Rosario’s untimely passing.

“Para sa kanya ito,” were the first words uttered by Lee when asked about his late friend fondly called ‘Tembot’ by the Hotshots.

Tembot was the son of affable long-time Magnolia utility Tembong Del Rosario, who had to quit his job when he fell ill a few years ago. His place was automatically inherited by his son, who soon built a lasting friendship with Lee.

‘Siya yung pumalit sa tatay niya. Kaya everyday siya yung naging kasama ko sa shooting workout ko tuwing umaga,” recalled the Magnolia guard, whose day starts as early as 5 a.m.

“Umaga pa lang kami na ang magkasama.”

But the bond between the two got stronger during the pandemic, with Del Rosario still spending time with Lee to help him in his daily workouts.

“Grabe yung sacrifice and dedication niya para makatulong sa akin sa career ko. Nagpapa-kundisyon ako during the pandemic, pero pinupuntahan pa rin niya ako. So doon talaga nabuo yung samahan namin,” said Lee.

“Siguro kalahating araw magkasama kami. And araw-araw yun.”

Lee said Del Rosario was a huge help not only to him, but to the entire Hotshots during the two bubble conferences Magnolia played in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

The 33-year-old Lee just arrived from a brief US vacation when he learned his friend was hospitalized for the second straight time this year.

Right away, he called up Del Rosario.

“Tinawagan ko siya, kinamusta ko. Sabi ko laban lang, kapit lang. Makakayanan mo lahat yang pinag-dadaanan mo. Tiwala ka lang na gagaling ka,” he said, recalling their phone conversation.

Although having a hard time breathing, Del Rosario was grateful for the time, care, and concern showed by his friend.

“Sabi niya, salamat, salamat sa tawag Paul,” Tembot said.

It was the last time Lee heard his friend. A few hours later, the Magnolia utility man died of pneumonia-related illness. He was 37.

“Mabigat para sa akin nung nawala siya,” said Lee of Del Rosario. “Nakakalungkot kasi nung bumalik ako, hindi ko na siya nakita ng personal.”

After Magnolia’s first game of the conference, Lee visited and paid tribute to his friend by going to his wake.

Lee added he plans to see his late friend in his burial place.

But for the meantime, he continues to honor Del Rosario’s memory through the playing sneakers he wears during games.

Even if he decides to retire the same shoes he’s been wearing now, his replacement sneakers will still bear the name of Del Rosario.

“Last conference ko kasi ginamit yun,” he said. “Pero kung anuman yung gagamitin kong panlaro, lagi kong lalagyan ng ganun.”

For sure, Tembot is wearing a huge smile up there in heaven.