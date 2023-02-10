Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Hester delivers as Magnolia barges into win column with rout of Phoenix

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    Antonio Hester Magnolia vs Phoenix
    Antonio Hester delivers in his debut.
    PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

    ANTONIO Hester scored 28 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in his first game as Magnolia Chicken Timplados import and the Hotshots finally picked up a win, beating Phoenix Super LPG, 108-95, on Friday in the 2023 PBA Governors’ Cup at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

    Magnolia vs Phoenix recap

    Hester went to work early with 13 first-half points, building a 58-36 lead at the break. The Hotshots held a 63-36 lead in the third, the largest lead of the ballgame.

    Magnolia barged into the win column for the first time after dropping the first three games, doing so after Hester came in to replace the ineffective Eric McCree as import.

