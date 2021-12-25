Phoenix shrugs off Paul Harris injury to deal NLEX first loss

PHOENIX Super LPG survived the early loss of Paul Harris due to an injury to deal NLEX its first defeat, 102-93, on Saturday in the 2021 PBA Governors’ Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Phoenix vs NLEX recap

Matthew Wright, Justin Chua, and Chris Banchero took the cudgels for the Fuel Masters while also limiting the contributions of NLEX import KJ McDaniels to win on their first Christmas Day game in franchise history.

The Fuel Masters improved their record to 3-2, snapping their two-game skid, even with the absence of Harris, who went down with an injury and played for only three minutes in the contest.

“They (players) just said that they have to keep on grinding,” said Phoenix coach Topex Robinson. “We know it’s not going to be easy playing the number one team right now before our game. They were just solid. We have a great import in Paul who keeps everybody together.”

Wright had 23 points and shot 6 of 9 from threes, while Chua regained his offensive touch to finish with 19 points including a three with 1:35 left in the fourth that brought the lead to 97-86 to practically seal the win.

Banchero added 17 points and five steals, all coming in the first quarter where Harris went down with an injury. Phoenix though held a 31-20 lead in the second, the biggest in the contest.

McDaniels didn’t had his usual night even as he had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Road Warriors, who lost after starting the conference with four straight wins.

Calvin Oftana had 18 points and 11 rebounds, including shots that kept the NLEX in the game only for Phoenix to answer back with crucial hits.

The scores:

Phoenix Super LPG 102 – Wright 23, Chua 19, Banchero 17, Melecio 12, Perkins 10, Jazul 8, Demusis 4, Harris 2, Manganti 2, Garcia 2, Camacho 1, Muyang 0.

NLEX 93 – Oftana 18, Trollano 16, McDaniels 12, Alas 11, Varilla 10, Rosales 8, Paniamogan 8, Quinahan 6, Cruz 4, Semerad 0.

Quarters: 26-18; 49-43; 72-67; 102-93.

