Orlando Johnson leaves fate in SMB management's hands as Shabazz arrives

ANTIPOLO CITY - Orlando Johnson is leaving everything up to San Miguel management if he gets to stay or not as import of the Beermen for the PBA Governors Cup.

Should he keep his job, well and good. If he doesn't, then he's ready to move on.

"I'm happy for these guys whatever they decide to do," said Johnson after leading San Miguel past Phoenix, 104-99, Wednesday night at the Ynares Center.

"Sometimes it's just how things go."

OJ or Shabazz?

Johnson found himself in a tight fix after fellow NBA veteran Shabazz Muhammad arrived in the country on Tuesday as a standby import for San Miguel.

Yet despite the possibility of him being replaced, Johnson was business as usual as he fired a team-high 23 points to go with nine rebounds, and five assists in winning his second straight game with the Beermen.

The 32-year-old Johnson, who bared that Muhammad is a friend, said it's only now that he's finally settling down with San Miguel after a shaky debut with the team that he blamed months of inactivity.

"I know I was a little rusty. But you know, I wasn’t too worried about that, like some other people. You live and you learn and you keep pushing," said the former Barangay Ginebra import.

The Beermen improved to 5-3 overall and on track to gain one of four twice-to-beat berths in the playoffs.

Johnson wouldn't take the credit for the team's resurgence, saying the San Miguel locals contributed just as much to the wins.

He also wished Muhammad the best of luck.

"I'm happy for him," said Johnson. "I haven’t seen him. But I’ll probably see him in a few days."

