Weeklong rest makes PBA 3x3 grand finals an even playing field

TOP seed Limitless App believes it has lost its advantage along with that of the other outright seeded teams with the rescheduling of the PBA 3x3 Second Conference grand finals.

PBA 3x3 grand finals news

Team manager Paolo Bugia said the one-week lull given to teams before the season finale resumes Wednesday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig has levelled the playing field going to the knockout stage of the standalone tournament.

The half-court meet had to be postponed for exactly a week after a fire hit the Smart Araneta Coliseum at the height of the 3x3 pool play last April 20.

But Bugia understands no one wanted the incident to happen, so the Appmasters will take just what is given to them.

“We were seeded top four, and it’s unfortunate because we lost the advantage. The teams that we will play supposedly had played numerous games that they’d be tired (during the playoffs). So we lost that advantage,” said the Limitless App official.

“But it is, what it is. We’ll still play as if it is our last game and try our best.”

Aside from Limitless, the three teams seeded in the playoffs for accumulating the most number of points at the end of the six-leg showcase were no. 2 TNT Tropang Giga, Meralco, and San Miguel.

As things stand now, the Appmasters will play Pool A no. 2 seed Pioneer Pro Tibay, while Pool A topnotcher Sista takes on the third seeded Bolts.

Sista completed a two-game sweep of Pool A last week to progress in the next round, but did it the hard way after churning out back-to-back overtime wins over Pioneer Pro Tibay 19-17, and Purefoofs TJ Titans, 20-19, behind two game-winners by Jan Jamon.

Pioneer meanwhile, edged Purefoods, to take the last playoffs berth in Pool A.

The last two berths in the knockout stage has yet to be determined as Barangay Ginebra and Platinum Karaoke clash in the final Pool B play on Wednesday.

The Kings are currently on top with a 1-0 record following their 22-18 victory over Terrafirma 3x3.

But the Dyip bounced back by beating Platinum Karaoke (0-1) in overtime, 21-19, to even their record at 1-1.

“Everyone’s excited. You see the games, quality games and a lot of overtime games. So everyone was really looking forward to playing. It’s unfortunate lang the incident happened,” said Bugia.

The grand finals champion will receive P750,000, runner-up gets P250,000, and third placer P100,000.

