On Ginebra's KO game, Blackwater assistants, Terrence update

CHICAGO - The majestic run of thirty-seven straight quarterfinals appearances was in the balance. And so were the TV ratings in this ongoing Philippine Cup conference.

After Ginebra was electrocuted by a vengeful Meralco Bolts, 79-66, late this afternoon the Gin Kings were on life support, in real danger of being eliminated outright.

With a dismal, dismaying 4-7 record, the drum roll was beating about how the league's most popular team may be forced to exit the semi-bubble in Bacolor, Pampanga absent the honor of defending their title.

I held my breath for a brief second before quickly letting go. I had the feeling a Ginebra elimination wasn't going to happen, not this early in the tournament anyway.

My hunch was right.

In the ensuing game, the one that NorthPort needed a win to resuscitate a flatlined Gin Kings, the Batang Pier drowned a depleted, spade-less Alaska Aces, 122-94.

And just like that, coach Tim Cone and his overworked triangle finds itself in the crucible of a do-or-die knockout game tomorrow against Phoenix Super LPG for the right to advance as the No.8 seed.

All of the above drama reminds me of what a former PBA import told me when his team lost the championship to an SMC team before the pandemic hit.

"I'm stuck at WWE and everyone else thinks it's for real."

I'm not saying he is right, but I've seen enough magical scenarios play out in this league to say he ain't wrong, either.

Fair and square

Even without Greg Slaughter, NorthPort won fair and square over an Alaska Aces team that were fatigued and overwhelmed. Having been wrapped around Covid protocols weeks ago, Alaska looked eager to go home and see what life is like outside the DHVSU gym.

While there clearly was no hogwash or hokus-pokus in Ginebra's most recent brush with death, the PBA set-up where sister teams and rumored farm teams allegedly go to bed together will always fire up suspicious minds.

Having said that, I'm taking Ginebra tomorrow.

Wouldn't you?

BLACKWATER JOBS SAVED. After learning yesterday that four Blackwater assistant coaches - Gilbert Lao, Benjie Sipin, Rommel Adducul and Jem Ryn Betia - were relieved of their duties following the dismissal of Nash Racela, I wondered about the fate of the three other deputies.

So I texted the new sheriff in town, incoming interim head coach Ariel Vanguardia.

And he told me Pat Aquino, Aries Dimaunahan and Junjie Ablan will be retained.

"Mauuna ka. Bukas pa sana i-announce. You can quote me."

In a time of upheaval and swift change, coach Ariel wanted some stability and familiarity, traits that Pat, Aries and Junjie have considering that they all worked together as assistants during the time of coach Leo Isaac.

ROMEO UPDATE. Here's some good news that San Miguel Beermen loyalists can toast for: Terrence Romeo will be just fine. He just needs a little time to nurse the tender heel attachment he injured "when his foot slipped inside his shoes."

Terrence is going through a rigid, round-the-clock treatment that includes therapy and massages. He could, as a precaution, miss the opening round of the playoffs but he will be full throttle by Round 2.

TNT is probably clutching the rosary hard to avoid playing San Miguel in the playoffs. Romeo knows all their defensive rules, I am told. And all this feel-good 10-1 Tropang Giga run can end badly.

