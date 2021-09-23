NorthPort victory over Alaska gives Ginebra a new lease on life

NORTHPORT sealed the fifth seed in the quarterfinals after beating Alaska, 122-94, on Thursday in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

The Batang Pier finished the elimination round with back-to-back wins to arrange a best-of-three semifinal series against fourth-ranked San Miguel.

NorthPort’s win also gave Barangay Ginebra a new lease on life in the quarterfinal race just hours after a loss to Meralco, with the Gin Kings now set to face Phoenix Super LPG on Saturday in a playoff for the No. 8 seed.

Robert Bolick tallied a triple-double of 22 points, 13 rebounds, and 13 assists in the runaway victory that gave NorthPort a lot of momentum entering the playoffs.

Jamie Malonzo also had a huge game, contributing 21 points, six rebounds, four assists, and two blocks as the Batang Pier won despite resting frontliners Greg Slaughter and Sean Anthony.

The Aces finished the eliminations with a 3-8 win-loss record after ending their campaign with four straight defeats.

