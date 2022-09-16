Waiting game for Oftana, Rosser, Troy as PBA drags feet on trade

THE PBA has yet to approve the controversial trade among TNT, NLEX, and Blackwater heading into the weekend, and the six players supposedly remain with their ballclubs that they are set to leave once the deal gets the green light.

A check on some of the players that are part of the blockbuster deal showed that Calvin Oftana and Raul Soyud still practiced with NLEX two days after the trade papers were submitted to the PBA office for approval on Wednesday.

Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, on the other hand, also appeared in Blackwater’s tune-up game against Meralco.

All eyes are now on the four-man trade committee on whether it will approve the deal that will send Oftana and Soyud to TNT, Ganuelas-Rosser and Paul Desiderio to NLEX, and Troy Rosario and Gab Banal to Blackwater.

The league has been mum since news of the deal broke, and even its own website has yet to reflect any action on the trade proposal.

However, Commissioner Willie Marcial is currently in Tokyo to head a PBA delegation in talks with its Japan B.League counterparts and there's a chance any announcement will be made from there.

The league office is also open on Saturday morning and there's also a chance an announcement can be made before the end of office hours.

