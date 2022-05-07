Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    NU's Enzo Joson, Letran's Allen Mina enter PBA Draft

    by randolph b. leongson
    1 Hour ago
    Enzo Joson is turning pro.
    PHOTO: UAAP

    GRADUATING National University guard Enzo Joson is taking the next step to his career and is declaring for the 2022 PBA Rookie Draft.

    Joson, a 5-foot-11 guard, ended his collegiate career this past UAAP Season 84 and averaged 4.9 points, 2.3 assists, and 2.1 rebounds in 17 minutes of action.

    See Ateneo shooters Mamuyac, Tio, Andrade declare for PBA Draft

    He leads the crop of unheralded guards who are all looking to break through in the May 15 proceedings.

    Also entering the draft is Jaybee Mantilla, a former Cesafi MVP from University of San Jose-Recoletos who played one year for University of the Philippines before taking his act to Cebu Casino Ethyl Alcohol in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) and for the Cagayan de Oro Higalas in the Pilipinas Super League (PSL).

    Levi dela Cruz, who played for University of Santo Tomas and Arellano before suiting up for the Roxas Vanguards in the PSL, is also joining the fray.

    Meanwhile, Letran gunner Allen Mina is also looking to join his fellow Knights in the pro league.

    The sweet-shooting gunner has been averaging 6.2 points on 28-percent clip from deep, on top of 1.8 rebounds in 16 minutes of play for the Knights this NCAA Season 97.

    Forwards Daryl Pascual and John Apacible are also hoping that their names will be called in the annual rookie selection proceedings.

    Pascual is a 6-foot-6 forward who previously played for La Salle and Letran who spent the past year playing for Marikina Shoe City in the MPBL, Pampanga Delta in the NBL, and Basilan-BRT in the PSL.

    Apacible, meanwhile, is a 6-foot-4 banger who had stops in Ateneo, Lyceum, and University of the East and last played for the Pagadian Explorers in the PSL.

    Also on the list are Imus Bandera's Jerick Nacpil, Pagadian's John Gonzaga, and Cagayan de Oro's Fletcher Galvez and John Reel Saycon.

