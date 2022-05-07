Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, May 7
    PBA

    Ateneo shooters Mamuyac, Tio, Andrade joining PBA Draft

    by randolph b. leongson
    2 hours ago
    undefined
    Gian Mamuyac is shooting 39.6 percent from beyond the arc this season.
    PHOTO: UAAP

    ATENEO's GIAN Mamuyac, Tyler Tio, and BJ Andrade still have a championship to defend but have already thrown their names into the mix in the 2022 PBA Rookie Draft.

    The three Blue Eagles have submitted their applications on Saturday, beating the deadline before taking their focus back to the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball wars.

    See Shaun Ildefonso seeks to follow dad Danny's footsteps with PBA Draft application

    Mamuyac, a 6-foot-1 guard, is one of the peskiest guards in the amateur ranks and has developed an improved offensive game.

    He averaged 7.6 points on 39.6-percent shooting from deep, to go with 2.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.0 steals.

    Tyler TioTyler Tio averages 32.8 from the three point line in Season 84.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    Tio, a former Xavier standout, has presented himself as one of the best shooters in the UAAP this season.

    The 5-foot-11 sniper collected 7.5 points on 32.8 percent clip from beyond the arc, on top of 1.9 dimes and 1.3 boards.

    Titan Management Group managing director PJ Pilares, who represents both Mamuyac and Tio, confirmed the development.

    Meanwhile, Andrade is also one of the most dangerous gunners when left open.

    He averages 6.3 points on 37.5 percent shooting from threes, alongside 2.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists in this campaign.

    The Ateneo trio ranks in the top 10 of the best three-point shooters this season, with Mamuyac fourth, Andrade fifth, and Tio ninth.

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    PBA Updates
    topicTab BaldwintopicJapeth AguilartopicTerrence RomeotopicChito VictolerotopicLeo AustriatopicJune Mar Fajardo
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    Gian Mamuyac is shooting 39.6 percent from beyond the arc this season.
    PHOTO: UAAP

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again