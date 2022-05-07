Ateneo shooters Mamuyac, Tio, Andrade joining PBA Draft

ATENEO's GIAN Mamuyac, Tyler Tio, and BJ Andrade still have a championship to defend but have already thrown their names into the mix in the 2022 PBA Rookie Draft.

The three Blue Eagles have submitted their applications on Saturday, beating the deadline before taking their focus back to the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball wars.

Mamuyac, a 6-foot-1 guard, is one of the peskiest guards in the amateur ranks and has developed an improved offensive game.

He averaged 7.6 points on 39.6-percent shooting from deep, to go with 2.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.0 steals.

Tio, a former Xavier standout, has presented himself as one of the best shooters in the UAAP this season.

The 5-foot-11 sniper collected 7.5 points on 32.8 percent clip from beyond the arc, on top of 1.9 dimes and 1.3 boards.

Titan Management Group managing director PJ Pilares, who represents both Mamuyac and Tio, confirmed the development.

Meanwhile, Andrade is also one of the most dangerous gunners when left open.

He averages 6.3 points on 37.5 percent shooting from threes, alongside 2.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists in this campaign.

The Ateneo trio ranks in the top 10 of the best three-point shooters this season, with Mamuyac fourth, Andrade fifth, and Tio ninth.

