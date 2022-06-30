Amer insists nothing personal behind game-winner vs Meralco

BASER Amer was the face of a happy man not for dealing former team Meralco a heartbreaker, but for seeing Blackwater finally up there in the PBA Philippine Cup standings.

“Sobrang happy ko hindi naman dahil sa natalo sila (Bolts). Sobrang happy ko na yung team namin nasa taas na. Pag nakita mo yung standings ngayon, nakikita mo na kami sa taas,” said the Blackwater guard.

“So 4-1 na kami ngayon. Huwag lang kami mag-relax.”

Amer helped the franchise realized its best start in the all-Filipino conference as he hit the game winner, 90-89, that clinched for the Bossing a third straight victory for a 4-1 record and tied Barangay Ginebra at second place.

The former San Beda star finished with only six points, but coach Ariel Vanguardia had so much trust in him that he had designed the Bossing’s final play for Amer to execute.

The 29-year-old native of Davao admitted being surprised by Vanguardia’s decision, initially thinking veteran and starting guard JVee Casio would be the one to take the shot.

“Akala ko yung play kay kuya Jvee, kasi siya yung main guard namin and sobrang init niya,” Amer said of Casio, who had a team-high 19 points on 5-of-9 shooting from three-point range.

“So kanina nagulat ako na ibinigay sa akin (final play). Nung nag-draw siya (Vanguardia) ng play, nag-pray lang ako na sana ma-execute ko ng tama at sana ma-shoot.”

That’s exactly what happened as Amer nailed a bank shot with 1.7 seconds to go and pull off the dramatic win.

It was also the first time a healthy Amer faced his former team after parting ways last season following the trade that sent him to the Bossing in exchange for big man Mac Belo.

In the two conferences the Bolts and Bossing met, Amer said he was nursing injuries.

“Ngayong conference, sobrang healthy ko and sobrang excited ko na makalaban sila,” he said of the Bolts, who were his teammates for six seasons after being selected no. 7 overall in the 2015 draft.

“Kaya kanina sinasabi sa akin ni coach na dalhin mo yung team, ilabas mo dito sa laro na ito.”

