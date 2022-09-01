Not much swelling but considerable pain in Jayson Castro ankle injury

JAYSON Castro is under observation from the TNT medical staff although there's no swelling on the hurting ankle.

"Hindi naman maga pero medyo may pain siya," said TNT physical therapist Dexter Aseron late Wednesday after the Tropang Giga's 102-93 win over San Miguel in Game 5 of the PBA Philippine Cup Finals.

Castro left the game with eight minutes to go in the third quarter when he sprained his ankle after landing on the foot of San Miguel Beer gunner Marcio Lassiter, who was called for a flagrant foul penalty 1.

The veteran TNT guard sunk both free throws before being substituted for good.

He finished with eight points and was a perfect 2-of-2 from the field, while adding an assist and two steals in 14 minutes of play.

Aseron said the team will have to observe the injury in practice on Thursday.

"Tingnan natin. As of now medyo masakit pa din," he said. "We will see how he feels tomorrow (Friday).

