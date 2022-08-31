TNT keeps fingers crossed on Jayson Castro ankle injury

TNT hopes to receive good news in the next days after Jayson Castro sustained an ankle sprain so severe in the eyes of the coaching staff that they never brought the veteran guard back in Game Five.

Castro sat out a huge chunk of the second half on Wednesday night after he rolled his ankle with still 7:29 left in the third quarter of TNT’s 102-93 win over San Miguel in Game Five of the PBA Philippine Cup Finals.

The injury happened after Castro jumped to makw a pass but, in the process, twisted his right ankle as he landed on the foot of Marcio Lassiter. Castro was in pain and had to be helped by his teammates on his way back to the bench.

A TNT staff also assisted Castro on his way out of the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Head coach Chot Reyes said it is still difficult to say what approach TNT will be taking on Castro's sprain in the two days before Game Six.

“Hard to say. We have to see the medical findings first. We have to go by the science and see that,” said Reyes.

Castro played for only 14 minutes in Game Five where he finished with eight points. His final two points were from the foul line where he still took the charities for the flagrant foul one that Lassiter incurred for the play.

“The word that comes out in my mind is courageous. I thought we fought with a lot of courage,” said Reyes. “Jayson, to shoot those free throws, it took a lot of courage."

