NorthPort taps a new import in Greek league mainstay

NORTHPORT finally found a replacement import for its 2021 PBA Governors Cup campaign.

But the big question lingers on whether Jamel Gurley Artis would make it in time for the Batang Pier’s first game of 2022.

Holiday blues

SPIN.ph learned the 28-year-old Gurley Artis has yet to secure a working visa in the middle of the New Year holidays - a problem that could delay his arrival.

The Batang Pier will see action two days after the season-ending meet resumes on January 5 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, as they take on TNT Tropang Giga.

Original choice Cameron Forte already left the country after suffering a knee injury just two games into NorthPort’s campaign.

As it was, the Batang Pier played their last two games without the benefit of an import, losing against San Miguel and defending champion Barangay Ginebra before going on a three-week holiday break.

NorthPort currently sports an 0-4 mark.

A native of Baltimore, Gurley Artis is coming off a stint with AO Ionikos Nikaias, which plays in the Greek Basketball League, the first tier level in Greek basketball.

Gurley Artis, a power forward, averaged 7.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists for Nikaias in their most recent campaign in the FIBA Europe Cup.

