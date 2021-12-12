NorthPort in a quandary as import Cameron Forte out indefinitely

NORTHPORT finds itself in a quandary after import Cameron Forte went down with a knee injury and failed to suit up in the Batang Pier’s 91-88 loss to San Miguel in Sunday’s PBA Governors Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena.

The naturalized player of Jordan was in uniform but didn’t play in the team’s third straight loss in the season-ending meet.

Team governor Eric Arejola said Forte is nursing a knee injury and the team has no definite timeline on when the import will be able to play.

“Kahapon (Saturday) pa lang hindi na nakapag-practice,” said Arejola of the 28-year-old import.

As it is, the Batang Pier do not have a standby import in case Forte won’t be available for a long period of time, given the difficulty of being issued a working visa as well as the strict health and safety protocols being implemented by the country for all arriving foreign workers in this time of the pandemic.

Continue reading below ↓

“Wala e,” Arejola curtly replied when asked of a possible import replacement.

Forte averaged 17.5 points and 19 rebounds in the two games he played for Northport.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.