NORTHPORT just added brute force to its young roster for PBA Season 48.

The Batang Pier came to terms with rookie John Amores on Tuesday, five days before the season-opening Commissioner's Cup gets underway.

The deal is good for one year.

Coach Bonnie Tan and assistant team manager Waiyip Chong were present to welcome Amores to the team and was accompanied by his representative Louie Gonzales, who was also his college coach at Jose Rizal University.

Amores was a fifth round pick of the Batang Pier in the last rookie draft.

Known for his blue collar work, Amores became prominent for the wrong reason after becoming involved in a viral punching incident during an NCAA men's basketball game last season between Jose Rizal University and College of St. Benilde.

The incident led to his indefinite suspension in the league, and eventual removal from the JRU varsity team.

Amores has since mended his ways and apologized for what he did, leading to the revival of his playing career, including a recent stint with Muntinlupa in the MPBL.

