PBA hopeful John Amores admits he may never live down punching incident

JOHN Amores applied for the PBA Draft for Season 48 knowing full well that fans will never forget the controversy that he was involved in last November.

The 24-year-old Amores said he is fully focused on his bid to make it to the PBA through the draft, months after becoming the central figure in a punching incident while playing for Jose Rizal University in a game against College of St. Benilde.

Amores admitted he has no control of what people think about him after the headline-grabbing NCAA incident.

“Siguro ‘yung nangyari sa akin, nasa utak na ng tao ‘yun,” said Amores on the sidelines of the PBA Draft Combine on Wednesday. “Hindi na mawawala sa tao ‘yun lalo na sa mga fans. Nandiyan na ‘yun.”

“Sa mga nakakaintindi lang, ‘yung mga basketball players, ‘yun pa rin ‘yung nakakaintindi sa akin. Pero sa akin, wala na eh. Alam ko naman sa sarili ko na ‘yung mga nagawa ko, pinagsisihan ko na ‘yun. Kailangan ko rin itama ‘yun. Eto na ‘yun,” said Amores.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Amores is one of the 128 players that put their names in the PBA draft after his stint with the Heavy Bombers. He is also playing for Muntinlupa in the MPBL, but also had a brief outing with Zamboanga Valientes in the Asean Basketball League.

Whatever happens, Amores admitted he may never live down the incident.

“Tingin ko, hindi na mawawala ‘yun. Nasa kanila na ‘yun. Hindi ko na control ‘yung utak nila kung ano man sabihin nila. Wala na akong magagawa doon kung ano sabihin nila. Para sa akin, hindi na mababago ‘yun. Nangyari na eh,” Amores said.

By applying for the draft, Amores said he actually went against the advice of his JRU head coach Louie Gonzalez.

“Una kasi, hindi ako magpapa-draft. ‘Yun din ang suggestion sa akin nung tumatayong ano sa amin, si coach Louie Gonzalez. In-ano niya ako na wag na muna ako magpa-draft,” said Amores.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

“Eh sabi ko sa sarili ko, eto na ‘yung right na… subukan ko lang. Wala naman mawawala. Kung hindi makuha, okay lang. Gawin ko lang ‘yung makakaya ko,” he added.

If drafted, Amores said he will try his best to give what his team wants for him to do.

“Siguro, sana mapunan ko ‘yung kung ano pagkukulang ng team nila. Siguro magfo-focus ako sa depensa. Although nandiyan ‘yung offense, nandoon pa rin ‘yung mas kailangan iimprove, kailangan ko mag-double effort kasi ‘yun ang hindi mo mawo-work ‘yun kasi nasa sarili mo na ‘yung sipag at tiyaga,” said Amores.

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph