    NorthPort contract extension for Sumang and Subido; Apacible signed

    by Gerry Ramos
    5 hours ago
    undefined
    Northport gives Renzo Subido and Roi Sumang a fresh contract, while third-round pick John Apacible also signs a deal with the Batang Pier.

    FROM one conference to one full season.

    Roi Sumang has been rewarded with a one-year contract by NorthPort following a respectable stint with the team during the PBA Governors Cup.

    See Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser to miss first few games with Bossing, Nabong still injured

    Sumang initially was signed just for the season-ending meet as a stop gap measure as Robert Bolick and Nico Elorde were still in the middle of their contract negotiations back then.

    Bolick of course, stayed on and signed a new deal with the Batang Pier, while Elorde turned down the offer of the team and is now a free agent.

    Sumang just played five games, averaging 8.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 5.0 assists while playing 28.8 minutes per game, with the team that originally drafted him in 2015.

    A hamstring injury late in the eliminations kept him out of action for a while, but returned in time for the Batang Pier’s playoff game against the Phoenix Fuel Masters for the last quarterfinal berth, which NorthPort lost, 101-98.

    Roi SumangRoi Sumang had solid numbers in just a bunch of games in the Governors Cup.

    Also getting a one-year contract extension is guard Renz Subido, who played for eight games with the team last season and averaged 1.3 points.

    Rookie John Apacible is also coming on board for the Batang Pier, agreeing to a one-year deal.

    Apacible was a third-round pick of the team (No. 30 overall) in the recent draft, and the second rookie to be signed by NorthPort for the season together with no. 5 pick overall JM Calma.

