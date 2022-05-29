NorthPort contract extension for Sumang and Subido; Apacible signed

FROM one conference to one full season.

Roi Sumang has been rewarded with a one-year contract by NorthPort following a respectable stint with the team during the PBA Governors Cup.

Sumang initially was signed just for the season-ending meet as a stop gap measure as Robert Bolick and Nico Elorde were still in the middle of their contract negotiations back then.

Bolick of course, stayed on and signed a new deal with the Batang Pier, while Elorde turned down the offer of the team and is now a free agent.

Sumang just played five games, averaging 8.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 5.0 assists while playing 28.8 minutes per game, with the team that originally drafted him in 2015.

A hamstring injury late in the eliminations kept him out of action for a while, but returned in time for the Batang Pier’s playoff game against the Phoenix Fuel Masters for the last quarterfinal berth, which NorthPort lost, 101-98.

Also getting a one-year contract extension is guard Renz Subido, who played for eight games with the team last season and averaged 1.3 points.

Rookie John Apacible is also coming on board for the Batang Pier, agreeing to a one-year deal.

Apacible was a third-round pick of the team (No. 30 overall) in the recent draft, and the second rookie to be signed by NorthPort for the season together with no. 5 pick overall JM Calma.

