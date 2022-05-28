Ganuelas-Rosser to miss first few games with Bossing, Nabong still injured

BLACKWATER won’t be playing no. 1 overall pick Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser right away in the season-opening PBA Philippine Cup as the neophyte big man is currently nursing a fractured middle finger.

According to team manager Johnson Martinez, Ganuelas-Rosser could miss several games in his rookie year as he heals from the injury he suffered while playing for Limitless App during the 31st Southeast Asian Games.

“Mga two weeks pa siguro yan,” said Martinez.

Despite the injury, the Bossing locked in the Fil-Am brother of TNT guard Matt Ganuelas-Rosser to a three-year, max deal.

Ganuelas-Rosser didn’t play in his supposed first tune-up game with the Bossing since being signed up as Blackwater edged out TNT Tropang Giga, 81-79, at the Moro Lorenzo gym.

“Up kami the whole game, humabol sila (Tropang Giga),” said coach Ariel Vanguardia, noting veteran guard Baser Amer showed the way for the Bossing.

But TNT played minus Gilas Pilipinas members Troy Rosario and Roger Pogoy after coming off their stint in the 31st Southeast Asian Games, and sophomore Fil-Am Mikey Williams, who is still in the US.

TNT also had coach Chot Reyes calling the shots for the team.

“Maganda nilaro sa kanila si Jayson (Castro), Poy (Erram), and Kelly (Williams),” said Vanguardia.

Apart from Ganuelas-Rosser also not around for Blackwater is injured big man Kelly Nabong and sophomore on-leave Andre Paras.

Ganuelas-Rosser though went with the rest of the Bossing as they had their team building in Montemar.

