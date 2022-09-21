Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Wed, Sep 21
    Sumang, Bolick leave it late as NorthPort frustrates Phoenix

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    Roi Sumang NorthPort Phoenix
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    ROBERT Bolick and Roi Sumang led a late comeback that enabled NorthPort to beat Phoenix Super LPG, 92-89, on Wednesday night at the start of the 202 PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena.

    Sumang scored on a drive, hit a three-pointer then delivered the perfect kick-out pass that set up Bolick for the marginal trey that completed a Batang Pier comeback from six points down in the final two minutes.

    Robert Bolick NorthPort Phoenix

    Sumang and Bolick stepped up after NorthPort import Prince Ibeh left the game on fouls, bringing the team back from the depths of a 19-point deficit.

    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

