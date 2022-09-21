Sumang, Bolick leave it late as NorthPort frustrates Phoenix

ROBERT Bolick and Roi Sumang led a late comeback that enabled NorthPort to beat Phoenix Super LPG, 92-89, on Wednesday night at the start of the 202 PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Sumang scored on a drive, hit a three-pointer then delivered the perfect kick-out pass that set up Bolick for the marginal trey that completed a Batang Pier comeback from six points down in the final two minutes.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Sumang and Bolick stepped up after NorthPort import Prince Ibeh left the game on fouls, bringing the team back from the depths of a 19-point deficit.

