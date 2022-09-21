Bolick hits game-winner over Mocon - then gives pal a good ribbing

ROBERT Bolick hit the dagger trey against Phoenix in a 92-89 thriller that put NorthPort in the win column of the PBA Governors Cup right away.

And Bolick didn’t hide that winning a game at the expense of good friend and college teammate Javee Mocon made the victory sweet and even more special.

“Mas masaya kasi si (Javee) Mocon ang nag-challenge. Best friend ko yun, e,” said Bolick of the Phoenix wingman, who was shooting the lights out of the Mall of Asia Arena Wednesday night but ended up at the losing end of a thriller.

“At least naka-isa ako sa kanya.”

Bolick finished with a team-high 21 points and was 4-of-9 from beyond the arc, the last of which he hit from the corner in the final 12 seconds – with Mocon making a belated challenge – to break the game’s final deadlock, 92-89.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Mocon led an undermanned Phoenix side that was without head coach Topex Robinson and big men Sean Anthony and Jake Pascual with 24 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The former San Beda stalwart finished with a double-double as he also grabbed 13 rebounds and added three assists in his match-up against Bolick.

Watch Now

But at least for this night, Bolick had the last laugh against his fellow Red Lion.

“Ang dami niyang shoot ngayon. Nakaka-bad trip,” said the NorthPort shooting guard. “At least nabawian ko siya.”

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.