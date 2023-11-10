NorthPort off to a winning start as Terrafirma fades late

VENKY Jois exploded for 43 points to carry NorthPort to a 108-103 win over Terrafirma on Friday in the two teams' 2023-24 PBA Commissioner’s Cup debut at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

The Australian import also came through in the final moments of the game when the Batang Pier were able to steal the win against a Dyip side that started strongly and led for majority of the match.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Arvin Tolentino and Joshua Munzon also contributed to the Batang Pier's seventh consecutive win against the Dyip dating back to the 2020 Philippine Cup.

“We got this statement win because ‘yung team namin, there’s a lot of changes sa line-up,” said NorthPort coach Bonnie Tan. “Even if it’s a single point, we have to get the first win para ‘yung first impression, doon magdi-dictate ‘yung conference.”

NorthPort's fourth-quarter comeback spoiled the PBA debut of No. 1 draft pick Stephen Holt in a game where Terrafirma led by as many as 10 points.

Holt had 11 points, six rebounds, five assists, and four steals, but shot just 2-of-9 from the field, and missed all five of his three-pointers in his first PBA game.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Down 98-97, NorthPort regained the lead for good with Jois scoring four points in a 6-0 run with 1:03 left.

Jois, who also had 10 rebounds, three assists, and three steals, dominated the match despite making only four of his 15 free throws.

Tolentino had 16 points including a break-away slam during that key run, while Munzon had 11 points, five rebounds, and five assists for the Batang Pier.

Juami Tiongson tallied 21 points and seven assists, while the Dyip's Belgian impoty, Thomas De Thaey, had 20 points before fouling out late in the game.

The scores:

NorthPort 108 – Jois 43, Tolentino 16, Munzon 11, Zamar 10, Flores 9, Yu 5, Paraiso 5, Amores 3, Calma 2, Salado 2, Chan 2, Caperal 0, Ayaay 0.

Terrafirma 103 – Tiongson 21, De Thaey 20, Gomez de Liano 17, Camson 12, Holt 11, Carino 10, Alolino 6, Daquioag 2, Go 2, Ramos 2, Olivario 0, Calvo 0, Cahilig 0, Mina 0.

Quarters: 28-29; 51-53; 85-85; 108-103.

