Ginebra trades guard MJ Ayaay to NorthPort for future draft pick

TWO days before PBA Season 47 kicks off, Barangay Ginebra and NorthPort executed a last-minute trade.

The Kings sent MJ Ayaay to the undermanned Batang Pier in exchange for NorthPort’s second-round pick in the 2023 draft (49th season).

The deal was approved by the PBA Commissioner’s Office on Friday, just two days before the season opens with the Philippine Cup.

At the same time, the Batang Pier signed big man Chris Javier to boost a frontcourt that was weakened by the absence of giants Greg Slaughter and Troy Rike.

Javier last played for TNT Tropang Giga in the PBA 3x3.

Ayaay was picked in the first round at No. 9 overall by Alaska in the 2018 rookie draft, which saw his Lyceum teammate CJ Perez go No. 1 with Terrafirma.

The 6-foot-1 guard averaged 4.76 points and 3.2 rebounds in his rookie year with Alaska in 2019 and tallied 3.1 points and 2.5 rebounds in the Clark bubble.

The rugged guard was picked up from the free-agent market by Ginebra after he was released by Alaska, but never really broke through the Kings' crowded backcourt, becoming expendable after the arrival of Nards Pinto from Meralco.

Nonetheless, he won his first championship with the Kings during the last Governors Cup, where he suited up for 18 games.

