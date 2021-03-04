MJ Ayaay vows to repay Cone, Ginebra faith with sheer hard work

MJ Ayaay is more motivated than ever to work hard after being signed as a free agent by defending champion Barangay Ginebra under coach Tim Cone.

Ayaay got some encouraging words from Cone who said in a tweet that he is “looking forward to pairing him with Scottie [Thompson] in the backcourt.”

The former Lyceum standout said he wants to repay the trust of Cone and Ginebra management after being released by Alaska, where he spent his first two seasons.

“Siyempre para sa akin, lagi ko iisipin na kulang pa ako palagi,” said Ayaay in a chat with SPIN.ph. “Kailangan ko pa mag-extra, extra work na para makatulong ako sa team at ‘yung tiwala nila sa akin ay hindi mawala.”

The 6-foot-1 Ayaay averaged 4.76 points and 3.2 rebounds in his rookie year with Alaska in 2019. He also tallied 3.1 points and 2.5 rebounds in last year’s bubble although he made his mark with the Aces doing the intangibles.

That was enough for Ginebra to sign him and join an already loaded roster that was fresh from winning a championship in the Philippine Cup.

Ayaay said he never thought that he will be in a position to play for a recently-minted champion team in Barangay Ginebra.

“Nung napunta ako ng Ginebra, talagang mas (naging) sobrang grateful ko pa talaga. Sabi ko sa sarili ko nung na-Ginebra ako na talagang mabait ang Panginoon. Hindi ako pinabayaan at bini-bless pa ako ng sobra-sobra talaga ni Lord,” Ayaay said.

Ayaay said he looks forward to becoming a vital part of Ginebra's title-retention bid.

“Kailangan ko pa mag extra-extra palagi na ‘wag ako tumigil sa pagtrabaho ko para makatulong sa team para manalo kami,” the 27-year-old said.