Black says Maliksi absence made Bolts vulnerable to Phoenix zone defense

NORMAN Black said Jamike Jarin threw everything but the kitchen sink at the Meralco Bolys.

The Bolts went through the wringer before coming through with a 92-86 win over the Fuel Masters in their PBA Governors' Cup showdown on Sunday at the Philsports Arena.

The veteran coach knew right away what to expect from the Fuel Masters mentor especially with the team’s best shooter Allein Maliksi serving a one-game suspension from the endgame incident with Converge's Barkley Ebona.

“We saw a lot of zone tonight,” admitted Black of Jarin’s tactical ploy of daring the Bolts to shoot from the outside.

“They played the zone almost the entire game, they kept switching from man to zone, zone to man,” noted the Meralco coach. “A lot of times when Allein was on the court, a lot of teams are discouraged from playing a lot of zone against us because he shoots the ball well from the three-point line.”

Maliksi averaged 38 percent from beyond the arc aside from averaging 16.2 points and 3.8 rebounds per game, something which the Bolts terribly missed.

Good thing, the team was still able to pull through although there were some tense moments especially in the third quarter when the Fuel Masters briefly grabbed the upperhand, 60-58.

“So not having him (Maliksi) around, we’re probably fed to their (Fuel Masters) defense,” said Black.

It’s the reason why the grand slam coach had a talk with Maliksi following the fight with Ebona, stressing how crucial the role he plays for the Bolts.

“I told him that was unacceptable,” said Black of his conversation with the 35-year-old wingman. “No matter what the other kid did, you just can’t react that way.”

The Bolts finished their elimination round campaign with a 7-4 record as Maliksi won’t be suiting up for the Bolts until the quarterfinal playoffs.